12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Regis RGS shares rose 73.8% to $1.26 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.7 million shares, making up 1319.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.3 million.
- Qurate Retail QRTEB stock rose 48.91% to $12.3. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 188.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- Tuesday Morning TUEM stock moved upwards by 24.29% to $0.34. Tuesday Morning's stock is trading at a volume of 9.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 349.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.
- Poshmark POSH stock increased by 15.67% to $13.65. Trading volume for Poshmark's stock is 1.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 157.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock moved upwards by 11.97% to $14.5. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 82.0 million shares, making up 540.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares moved upwards by 10.65% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $360.1 million.
Losers
- Onion Global OG shares fell 13.6% to $0.53 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 140.9K shares, making up 84.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.2 million.
- AMMO POWW stock decreased by 13.5% to $5.17. The current volume of 5.2 million shares is 377.7% of AMMO's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $603.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares fell 12.05% to $4.79. ToughBuilt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 33.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.
- Yoshitsu TKLF shares fell 10.35% to $1.82. The current volume of 340.0K shares is 22.3% of Yoshitsu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.9 million.
- Solo Brands DTC stock fell 10.2% to $5.31. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 898.9K, which is 129.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $336.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Dixie Gr DXYN shares declined by 9.3% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
