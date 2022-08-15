12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Team TISI stock increased by 57.8% to $1.55 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Team's stock is trading at a volume of 45.8 million, which is 10451.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- RCM Technologies RCMT shares rose 19.98% to $16.33. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 590.9K shares, making up 269.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- QualTek Services QTEK shares increased by 17.05% to $1.99. Trading volume for QualTek Services's stock is 361.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 184.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million.
- HyreCar HYRE shares moved upwards by 12.66% to $1.16. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 382.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable APWC shares increased by 11.72% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
- Helbiz HLBZ stock moved upwards by 11.02% to $1.41. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 30.8 million, which is 311.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Heliogen HLGN shares decreased by 20.4% to $2.4 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Heliogen's stock is 2.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 176.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $454.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Nocera NCRA shares fell 17.96% to $2.01. Trading volume for Nocera's stock is 104.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 717.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares declined by 13.93% to $0.28. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 498.2K, which is 350.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE stock decreased by 10.28% to $49.84. The current volume of 623.4K shares is 141.5% of Eagle Bulk Shipping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $682.3 million.
- Astra Space ASTR stock decreased by 9.63% to $1.46. As of 13:30 EST, Astra Space's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 83.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $386.2 million.
- Berkshire Grey BGRY stock fell 9.59% to $2.6. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 108.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $606.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
