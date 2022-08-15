12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- SAI.TECH Global SAI shares increased by 17.0% to $5.7 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 71.2K shares is 101.0% of SAI.TECH Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $128.6 million.
- Cemtrex CETXP shares moved upwards by 16.49% to $1.21.
- TeraWulf WULF stock increased by 15.28% to $1.96. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 354.4K shares, making up 80.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $207.9 million.
- Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock increased by 14.66% to $4.77. As of 13:30 EST, Greenidge Generation Hldg's stock is trading at a volume of 703.0K, which is 155.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- ironSource IS shares increased by 13.96% to $4.57. Trading volume for ironSource's stock is 31.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 194.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock rose 12.14% to $2.71. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Embark Technology EMBK shares fell 30.3% to $0.75 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Embark Technology's stock is 32.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 395.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $342.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- WeTrade Group WETG shares declined by 14.39% to $9.61. Trading volume for WeTrade Group's stock is 145.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 274.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- SmartRent SMRT shares declined by 13.09% to $3.32. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.2 million, which is 294.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $656.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Focus Universal FCUV stock fell 12.76% to $14.34. The current volume of 62.3K shares is 47.5% of Focus Universal's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $626.4 million.
- Dave DAVE stock fell 11.13% to $0.59. The current volume of 7.3 million shares is 123.2% of Dave's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $221.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Latch LTCH stock decreased by 10.01% to $1.17. Latch's stock is trading at a volume of 715.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 31.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $169.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.