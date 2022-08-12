12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- LegalZoom.com LZ shares increased by 22.2% to $13.43 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for LegalZoom.com's stock is 2.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 139.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Pineapple Energy PEGY stock rose 21.81% to $3.63. Trading volume for Pineapple Energy's stock is 334.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 53.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.
- Capstone Green Energy CGRN stock increased by 20.5% to $3.35. The current volume of 252.8K shares is 314.8% of Capstone Green Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Rocket Lab USA RKLB shares moved upwards by 18.85% to $6.96. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.5 million shares, making up 118.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Berkshire Grey BGRY shares increased by 18.38% to $2.58. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 118.6% of Berkshire Grey's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $603.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- ESS Tech GWH shares rose 18.18% to $4.94. ESS Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 198.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $754.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Performance Shipping PSHG shares decreased by 44.2% to $0.34 during Friday's regular session. Performance Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 50.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1340.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Nocera NCRA stock fell 17.72% to $2.23. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 118.5K, which is 1237.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
- Kelly Services KELYB stock declined by 14.28% to $18.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $696.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Helbiz HLBZ shares fell 11.89% to $1.26. The current volume of 7.2 million shares is 74.7% of Helbiz's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares declined by 10.91% to $3.18. Greenwave Tech Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 848.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 680.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
- Kelly Services KELYA shares decreased by 10.48% to $17.94. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 220.7K, which is 130.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $680.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
