10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- PubMatic PUBM shares moved upwards by 25.1% to $22.21 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, PubMatic's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million, which is 238.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- AST SpaceMobile ASTS stock moved upwards by 12.18% to $8.47. Trading volume for AST SpaceMobile's stock is 2.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 341.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.1 million.
- Cuentas CUEN stock moved upwards by 11.96% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- Motorsport Games MSGM shares moved upwards by 8.31% to $0.61. Motorsport Games's stock is trading at a volume of 60.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 100.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
Losers
- United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF shares decreased by 26.3% to $20.86 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 60.5K shares, making up 117.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- CarGurus CARG stock decreased by 22.98% to $19.81. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 250.1% of CarGurus's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Vtex VTEX shares decreased by 20.49% to $3.92. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 266.6K, which is 72.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $749.5 million.
- National CineMedia NCMI stock decreased by 19.95% to $1.43. Trading volume for National CineMedia's stock is 1.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 83.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Clear Channel Outdoor CCO shares fell 18.49% to $1.34. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 72.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $639.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- MediaAlpha MAX shares fell 17.14% to $7.74. MediaAlpha's stock is trading at a volume of 137.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 65.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
