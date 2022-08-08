12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Tuesday Morning TUEM shares increased by 73.0% to $0.37 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Tuesday Morning's stock is trading at a volume of 19.9 million, which is 1516.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.7 million.
- Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares increased by 37.86% to $11.25. As of 13:30 EST, Bed Bath & Beyond's stock is trading at a volume of 99.5 million, which is 1016.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $899.5 million.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares moved upwards by 29.77% to $7.41. As of 13:30 EST, Lulus Fashion Lounge's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 472.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $287.7 million.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV shares increased by 17.01% to $12.89. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 767.4K, which is 107.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $285.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Beachbody Co BODY stock rose 16.78% to $1.64. Beachbody Co's stock is trading at a volume of 504.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 41.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $508.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- MOGU MOGU stock rose 16.66% to $2.24.
Losers
- Qurate Retail QRTEB stock declined by 17.7% to $9.38 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Qurate Retail's stock is trading at a volume of 119.6K, which is 20.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Boqii Holding BQ stock decreased by 12.18% to $2.38. As of 13:30 EST, Boqii Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 701.5K, which is 239.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
- Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock decreased by 11.86% to $38.6. The company's market cap stands at $671.6 million.
- Rover Group ROVR stock declined by 11.05% to $3.75. Trading volume for Rover Group's stock is 535.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 64.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $681.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- FAT Brands FATBB stock declined by 10.22% to $8.53. The company's market cap stands at $139.9 million.
- New Oriental Education EDU stock declined by 9.0% to $24.43. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.9 million, which is 77.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
