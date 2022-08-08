12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Bonso Electronics Intl BNSO stock moved upwards by 72.6% to $8.25 during Monday's regular session. Bonso Electronics Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 10.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 49794.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock increased by 51.62% to $3.26. Trading volume for Ostin Technology Group's stock is 13.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1160.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.
- Iveda Solutions IVDA stock moved upwards by 30.82% to $1.74. Trading volume for Iveda Solutions's stock is 17.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 37995.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.
- CyberOptics CYBE stock increased by 28.97% to $53.01. As of 13:30 EST, CyberOptics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 3559.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $392.4 million.
- CLPS CLPS shares rose 24.99% to $2.0. CLPS's stock is trading at a volume of 805.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 3555.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million.
- Monday.Com MNDY stock increased by 21.39% to $155.18. Trading volume for Monday.Com's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 185.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- AMTD Digital HKD stock declined by 16.8% to $600.0 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.0 billion.
- Information Servs Gr III shares decreased by 16.06% to $6.43. Trading volume for Information Servs Gr's stock is 567.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 126.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $309.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- WeTrade Group WETG shares declined by 12.91% to $17.96. As of 13:30 EST, WeTrade Group's stock is trading at a volume of 85.8K, which is 310.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock fell 10.53% to $2.04. The current volume of 875.7K shares is 89.7% of Rockley Photonics Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.0 million.
- Nano Labs NA stock fell 10.3% to $6.36. The current volume of 136.3K shares is 24.5% of Nano Labs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $341.3 million.
- 908 Devices MASS shares fell 9.21% to $22.69. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 221.4K, which is 69.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $712.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
