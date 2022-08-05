12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Cloudflare NET stock moved upwards by 26.1% to $73.66 during Friday's regular session. Cloudflare's stock is trading at a volume of 16.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 264.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- T Stamp IDAI stock increased by 22.58% to $1.52. As of 13:30 EST, T Stamp's stock is trading at a volume of 68.7K, which is 113.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares increased by 20.74% to $2.91. The current volume of 10.3 million shares is 4349.3% of BigBear.ai Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.9 million.
- Bonso Electronics Intl BNSO shares rose 20.47% to $3.82.
- AudioEye AEYE shares increased by 19.58% to $6.96. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million.
- WeTrade Group WETG shares moved upwards by 19.39% to $21.85. Trading volume for WeTrade Group's stock is 479.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 3205.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
Losers
- Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock fell 20.6% to $4.0 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Kaspien Hldgs's stock is 7.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 308.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- Cemtrex CETXP stock fell 20.0% to $0.8.
- Intrusion INTZ shares decreased by 19.31% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $75.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- LiveRamp Holdings RAMP stock fell 13.69% to $24.18. The current volume of 779.6K shares is 79.4% of LiveRamp Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- AMTD Digital HKD stock decreased by 13.33% to $693.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.3 billion.
- Twilio TWLO stock fell 12.82% to $85.61. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 12.3 million, which is 321.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
