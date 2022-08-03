12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares increased by 47.3% to $57.0 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Golden Sun Education Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 100.3K, which is 101.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $991.8 million.
- Lottery.com LTRY stock rose 34.68% to $0.47. As of 13:30 EST, Lottery.com's stock is trading at a volume of 12.9 million, which is 2408.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.
- Tuniu TOUR stock moved upwards by 27.79% to $1.03. As of 13:30 EST, Tuniu's stock is trading at a volume of 10.9 million, which is 457.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.4 million.
- Tupperware Brands TUP stock increased by 25.72% to $9.05. Trading volume for Tupperware Brands's stock is 10.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 706.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares increased by 25.0% to $1.35. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 1679.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
- Camping World Holdings CWH shares increased by 15.71% to $30.7. As of 13:30 EST, Camping World Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 199.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Boqii Holding BQ stock declined by 20.8% to $2.13 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 629.1K shares, making up 426.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.
- Rocky Brands RCKY stock declined by 20.55% to $27.0. Trading volume for Rocky Brands's stock is 92.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 372.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Zovio ZVO stock decreased by 19.16% to $0.46. Trading volume for Zovio's stock is 720.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 143.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Qurate Retail QRTEB shares fell 18.62% to $13.2. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 223.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion.
- Standard Motor Products SMP stock fell 14.88% to $40.22. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 206.1K, which is 173.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Meta Data AIU stock decreased by 13.87% to $1.18. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 374.0K, which is 466.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
