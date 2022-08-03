12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Heart Test Laboratories HSCS stock moved upwards by 96.5% to $3.4 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Heart Test Laboratories's stock is 22.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 9057.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.
- Eargo EAR shares increased by 81.45% to $1.27. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 136.4 million, which is 12586.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.0 million.
- Poseida Therapeutics PSTX stock increased by 67.81% to $4.08. The current volume of 49.9 million shares is 20987.1% of Poseida Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.7 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares moved upwards by 47.14% to $4.12. Applied DNA Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 93.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 4697.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- MSP Recovery MSPR stock rose 43.63% to $2.37. The current volume of 3.4 million shares is 203.0% of MSP Recovery's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY stock rose 41.74% to $201.24. Trading volume for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's stock is 6.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 811.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Meihua International MHUA stock declined by 31.3% to $4.86 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 263.1K, which is 703.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.2 million.
- Horizon Therapeutics HZNP shares declined by 20.92% to $64.95. Trading volume for Horizon Therapeutics's stock is 14.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 733.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals MACK shares declined by 15.27% to $4.22. The current volume of 364.4K shares is 2508.7% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $56.5 million.
- BridgeBio Pharma BBIO shares fell 15.23% to $7.63. Trading volume for BridgeBio Pharma's stock is 5.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 240.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Altimmune ALT shares decreased by 14.31% to $10.6. Altimmune's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 243.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Geovax Labs GOVX shares fell 13.85% to $2.64. Geovax Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 21.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 87.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
