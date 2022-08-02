12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock rose 90.0% to $5.32 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Applied DNA Sciences's trading volume reached 28.8 million shares. This is 19228.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days.
- Otonomy OTIC shares moved upwards by 31.8% to $0.33. Otonomy's trading volume hit 3.7 million shares by close, accounting for 616.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA shares moved upwards by 21.53% to $4.12. This security traded at a volume of 564.2K shares come close, making up 53.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock moved upwards by 11.37% to $1.86. At the close, China SXT Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 458.5K shares. This is 96.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR stock increased by 11.11% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.
- Evolent Health EVH stock rose 10.76% to $39.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Meihua International MHUA shares declined by 25.8% to $5.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 128.0K, accounting for 2639.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $125.6 million.
- Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB shares declined by 11.23% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $47.8 million.
- Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA shares declined by 7.9% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.
- Aclarion ACON shares decreased by 7.7% to $1.2. This security traded at a volume of 107.4K shares come close, making up 14.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- TG Therapeutics TGTX stock fell 7.3% to $5.34.
- Axonics AXNX shares fell 7.28% to $66.0. At the close, Axonics's trading volume reached 57.1K shares. This is 9.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.