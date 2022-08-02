12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock moved upwards by 297.9% to $2.71 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 65.7 million shares, making up 43869.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Meihua International MHUA shares moved upwards by 69.98% to $8.55. As of 13:30 EST, Meihua International's stock is trading at a volume of 242.2K, which is 4993.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $204.6 million.
- Aclarion ACON shares rose 29.46% to $1.24. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.1 million, which is 576.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM stock increased by 17.26% to $14.6. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 143.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $735.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Sharps Technology STSS shares moved upwards by 16.66% to $1.19. Trading volume for Sharps Technology's stock is 501.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 104.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
- PAVmed PAVM shares rose 16.3% to $1.6. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 126.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.1 million.
Losers
- Ontrak OTRK shares declined by 43.8% to $0.76 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.4 million shares, making up 579.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals PHAT shares declined by 29.22% to $6.42. Trading volume for Phathom Pharmaceuticals's stock is 668.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 243.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Geovax Labs GOVX shares declined by 18.98% to $3.16. Geovax Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 34.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 143.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.
- Better Therapeutics BTTX shares fell 18.78% to $2.25. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 15.7% of Better Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.1 million.
- Evolus EOLS shares decreased by 17.55% to $10.81. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 255.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $605.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Syneos Health SYNH stock declined by 16.73% to $65.9. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 369.4% of Syneos Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.