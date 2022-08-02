12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Berkshire Grey BGRY stock moved upwards by 38.5% to $2.46 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 8.9 million, which is 1017.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $573.6 million.
- Uber Technologies UBER stock increased by 16.91% to $28.76. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 74.6 million shares, making up 215.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Momentus MNTS stock increased by 16.1% to $2.06. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 616.6K, which is 67.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $168.0 million.
- Capstone Green Energy CGRN stock increased by 15.38% to $2.25. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 112.2K shares, making up 153.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Lyft LYFT shares increased by 14.42% to $15.9. Lyft's stock is trading at a volume of 20.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 140.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
- Harsco HSC shares rose 13.54% to $5.45. Harsco's stock is trading at a volume of 882.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 113.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD shares decreased by 21.4% to $10.21 during Tuesday's regular session. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 453.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $674.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Fortress Transportation FTAI shares decreased by 18.55% to $18.4. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 784.1K shares, making up 132.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Daseke DSKE shares declined by 18.03% to $7.05. Daseke's stock is trading at a volume of 831.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 242.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $447.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Titan Intl TWI shares decreased by 14.5% to $14.51. Titan Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 666.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 102.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $909.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Astec Industries ASTE shares decreased by 12.48% to $42.85. As of 13:30 EST, Astec Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 145.1K, which is 124.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Symbotic SYM shares fell 10.73% to $16.65. Symbotic's stock is trading at a volume of 430.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 67.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $843.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
