12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

36KR Holdings KRKR shares moved upwards by 67.7% to $2.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $86.5 million.

Losers

Mobile Global Esports MGAM stock declined by 13.9% to $11.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.5 million.

Leafly Holdings LFLY shares declined by 4.67% to $5.52. The company's market cap stands at $237.3 million. Anghami ANGH shares decreased by 4.42% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million.

