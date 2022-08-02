ñol

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 2, 2022 8:19 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • 36KR Holdings KRKR shares moved upwards by 67.7% to $2.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $86.5 million.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB shares rose 22.83% to $59.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  • EverQuote EVER shares rose 19.99% to $11.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Pinterest PINS stock increased by 18.45% to $23.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • BuzzFeed BZFD shares moved upwards by 15.26% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $296.6 million.
  • Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock increased by 14.8% to $3.18. The company's market cap stands at $116.9 million.

Losers

  • Mobile Global Esports MGAM stock declined by 13.9% to $11.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.5 million.
  • Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares declined by 6.05% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock fell 5.64% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $49.5 million.
  • Urban One UONE shares fell 5.02% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.7 million.
  • Leafly Holdings LFLY shares declined by 4.67% to $5.52. The company's market cap stands at $237.3 million.
  • Anghami ANGH shares decreased by 4.42% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

