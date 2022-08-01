12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB shares increased by 360.7% to $74.68 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 218.6K, which is 1778.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
- MediaCo Holding MDIA stock moved upwards by 102.43% to $4.15. The current volume of 4.9 million shares is 21506.1% of MediaCo Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.
- Mobile Global Esports MGAM stock moved upwards by 27.61% to $14.28. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 20.2 million, which is 132.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $261.4 million.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock rose 19.39% to $0.82. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.1 million shares, making up 1242.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.
- Redbox Entertainment RDBX stock rose 15.59% to $5.04. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.5 million shares, making up 41.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.9 million.
- Pearson PSO shares increased by 13.87% to $10.54. Trading volume for Pearson's stock is 587.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 131.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion.
Losers
- United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF stock fell 24.0% to $21.06 during Monday's regular session.
- TuanChe TC stock fell 12.09% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
- Clear Channel Outdoor CCO stock declined by 9.68% to $1.4. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 584.3K, which is 18.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $665.4 million.
- Harte-Hanks HHS stock declined by 8.53% to $11.89. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 219.6K, which is 261.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.4 million.
- iQIYI IQ shares fell 8.38% to $3.5. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.7 million shares, making up 59.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- Tencent Music Enter Gr TME stock declined by 8.2% to $3.87. Tencent Music Enter Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 12.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 89.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.