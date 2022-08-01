12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- EVO Payments EVOP stock rose 23.2% to $33.7 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, EVO Payments's stock is trading at a volume of 13.7 million, which is 4412.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- AppTech Payments APCX stock rose 13.47% to $0.74. The current volume of 97.6K shares is 74.4% of AppTech Payments's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE stock rose 13.43% to $3.04. As of 13:30 EST, Saverone 2014's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 143.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
- Inseego INSG shares rose 10.98% to $2.48. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 704.3K, which is 76.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.3 million.
- PaySign PAYS shares moved upwards by 10.93% to $2.13. Trading volume for PaySign's stock is 399.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 434.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $110.7 million.
- LiveVox Hldgs LVOX shares moved upwards by 10.9% to $1.83. Trading volume for LiveVox Hldgs's stock is 155.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 81.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $181.3 million.
Losers
- Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares declined by 23.3% to $1.12 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Powerbridge Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 17.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.8 million.
- American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock decreased by 13.38% to $0.17. Trading volume for American Virtual Cloud's stock is 3.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 163.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares declined by 12.85% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- NOVONIX NVX stock fell 9.48% to $7.45. The company's market cap stands at $901.1 million.
- Transphorm TGAN stock decreased by 9.03% to $4.68. The company's market cap stands at $265.1 million.
- ComSovereign Holding COMSP shares decreased by 8.59% to $2.13. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
