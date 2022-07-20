ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 5:37 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Super Micro Computer SMCI stock increased by 22.9% to $55.99 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Schmitt Industries SMIT stock rose 8.88% to $4.29. Trading volume for this security closed at 117.8K, accounting for 1146.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • DatChat DATS stock moved upwards by 5.78% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares increased by 5.65% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $140.5 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares increased by 4.25% to $5.14. The company's market cap stands at $245.6 million.
  • Otonomo Technologies OTMO stock increased by 4.05% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $102.5 million.

Losers

  • Applied Blockchain APLD stock declined by 8.8% to $2.27 during Wednesday's after-market session. Applied Blockchain's trading volume hit 10.1 million shares by close, accounting for 367.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.9 million.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock declined by 6.86% to $2.99. Stronghold Digital Mining's trading volume hit 12.6 million shares by close, accounting for 1972.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.
  • Embark Technology EMBK stock decreased by 5.02% to $0.44. This security traded at a volume of 213.6K shares come close, making up 4.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $202.8 million.
  • Confluent CFLT shares declined by 4.98% to $25.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion.
  • QuickLogic QUIK stock decreased by 4.95% to $8.27. The company's market cap stands at $102.5 million.
  • WeTrade Group WETG stock declined by 4.38% to $19.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers