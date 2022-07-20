12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Super Micro Computer SMCI stock increased by 22.9% to $55.99 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

Schmitt Industries SMIT stock rose 8.88% to $4.29. Trading volume for this security closed at 117.8K, accounting for 1146.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.

DatChat DATS stock moved upwards by 5.78% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.

Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares increased by 5.65% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $140.5 million.

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares increased by 4.25% to $5.14. The company's market cap stands at $245.6 million.

Otonomo Technologies OTMO stock increased by 4.05% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $102.5 million.

Losers

Applied Blockchain APLD stock declined by 8.8% to $2.27 during Wednesday's after-market session. Applied Blockchain's trading volume hit 10.1 million shares by close, accounting for 367.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.9 million.

Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock declined by 6.86% to $2.99. Stronghold Digital Mining's trading volume hit 12.6 million shares by close, accounting for 1972.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.

Embark Technology EMBK stock decreased by 5.02% to $0.44. This security traded at a volume of 213.6K shares come close, making up 4.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $202.8 million.

Confluent CFLT shares declined by 4.98% to $25.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion.

QuickLogic QUIK stock decreased by 4.95% to $8.27. The company's market cap stands at $102.5 million.

WeTrade Group WETG stock declined by 4.38% to $19.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.