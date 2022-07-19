12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock moved upwards by 18.4% to $0.23 during Tuesday's after-market session. Greenlane Hldgs's trading volume hit 1.9 million shares by close, accounting for 110.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.

Meta Data AIU shares increased by 12.23% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.

Faraday Future FFIE stock rose 5.59% to $5.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 183.8K, accounting for 2.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

Vision Marine VMAR stock increased by 4.86% to $6.57. The company's market cap stands at $55.2 million.

Tuesday Morning TUEM stock moved upwards by 3.87% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.

Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock rose 3.57% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.3 million.

Losers

Jowell Global JWEL shares declined by 7.3% to $2.55 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.1 million.

Qurate Retail QRTEB shares decreased by 4.59% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

Sonos SONO shares declined by 2.56% to $19.42. Trading volume for this security closed at 119.7K, accounting for 4.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

Hasbro HAS stock decreased by 2.48% to $78.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock declined by 2.41% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.

Party City Holdco PRTY stock decreased by 2.18% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.8 million.

