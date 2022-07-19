ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 19, 2022 5:35 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock moved upwards by 18.4% to $0.23 during Tuesday's after-market session. Greenlane Hldgs's trading volume hit 1.9 million shares by close, accounting for 110.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
  • Meta Data AIU shares increased by 12.23% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
  • Faraday Future FFIE stock rose 5.59% to $5.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 183.8K, accounting for 2.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Vision Marine VMAR stock increased by 4.86% to $6.57. The company's market cap stands at $55.2 million.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM stock moved upwards by 3.87% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
  • Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock rose 3.57% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.3 million.

Losers

  • Jowell Global JWEL shares declined by 7.3% to $2.55 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.1 million.
  • Qurate Retail QRTEB shares decreased by 4.59% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Sonos SONO shares declined by 2.56% to $19.42. Trading volume for this security closed at 119.7K, accounting for 4.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • Hasbro HAS stock decreased by 2.48% to $78.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock declined by 2.41% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
  • Party City Holdco PRTY stock decreased by 2.18% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

