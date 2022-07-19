12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock rose 6.4% to $0.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.

stock rose 6.4% to $0.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million. Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock rose 4.51% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.

stock rose 4.51% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million. Energy Focus EFOI stock moved upwards by 4.39% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.39% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million. QualTek Services QTEK stock moved upwards by 3.8% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 3.8% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million. Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock moved upwards by 3.51% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $244.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 3.51% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $244.8 million. Matson MATX stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $84.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

Losers

Sentage Holdings SNTG shares decreased by 11.9% to $0.52 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out yesterday.

shares decreased by 11.9% to $0.52 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out yesterday. Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock decreased by 3.24% to $3.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $619.0 million.

stock decreased by 3.24% to $3.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $619.0 million. Sarcos Technology STRC shares fell 2.82% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $478.4 million.

shares fell 2.82% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $478.4 million. Staffing 360 Solutions STAF shares declined by 2.76% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

shares declined by 2.76% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. Team TISI stock fell 2.54% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.

stock fell 2.54% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million. Orbital Energy Group OEG stock decreased by 2.54% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $60.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.