ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 19, 2022 5:34 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock rose 6.4% to $0.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock rose 4.51% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
  • Energy Focus EFOI stock moved upwards by 4.39% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
  • QualTek Services QTEK stock moved upwards by 3.8% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock moved upwards by 3.51% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $244.8 million.
  • Matson MATX stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $84.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

Losers

  • Sentage Holdings SNTG shares decreased by 11.9% to $0.52 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out yesterday.
  • Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock decreased by 3.24% to $3.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $619.0 million.
  • Sarcos Technology STRC shares fell 2.82% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $478.4 million.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions STAF shares declined by 2.76% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Team TISI stock fell 2.54% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
  • Orbital Energy Group OEG stock decreased by 2.54% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $60.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers