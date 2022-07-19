12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

DermTech DMTK stock rose 23.4% to $7.8 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, DermTech's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 197.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $233.5 million.

NuCana NCNA stock moved upwards by 21.76% to $1.79. As of 13:30 EST, NuCana's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 506.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.4 million.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS shares increased by 17.85% to $52.75. The current volume of 4.7 million shares is 494.2% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.

Immatics IMTX shares increased by 16.95% to $9.38. Trading volume for Immatics's stock is 477.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 324.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $590.2 million.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock increased by 15.47% to $1.46. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 388.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.

Inotiv NOTV shares increased by 14.53% to $14.18. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 237.8K, which is 85.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $361.8 million.

Losers

HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM stock fell 15.9% to $1.27 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.8 million, which is 112.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

Invitae NVTA shares declined by 15.55% to $2.25. As of 13:30 EST, Invitae's stock is trading at a volume of 13.0 million, which is 142.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $517.0 million.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE shares decreased by 14.58% to $52.12. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 589.9% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.

LumiraDx LMDX shares declined by 12.51% to $2.17. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 460.0K, which is 482.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $601.7 million.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON stock declined by 10.9% to $2.7. The current volume of 559.6K shares is 328.9% of Eton Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $68.1 million.

Biote BTMD shares decreased by 10.65% to $4.45. The current volume of 127.6K shares is 45.0% of Biote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.

