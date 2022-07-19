ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 19, 2022 2:18 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Applied Blockchain APLD shares rose 62.3% to $1.72 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Applied Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 90.0 million, which is 13364.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $162.1 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings MARA stock moved upwards by 18.28% to $11.54. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 36.2 million, which is 270.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • MicroStrategy MSTR shares rose 16.06% to $261.87. As of 13:30 EST, MicroStrategy's stock is trading at a volume of 733.4K, which is 74.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH shares moved upwards by 15.74% to $5.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.2 million.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares rose 15.42% to $2.08. As of 13:30 EST, Stronghold Digital Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 325.9K, which is 50.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.6 million.
  • AEye LIDR stock rose 15.17% to $2.31. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 697.5K shares, making up 81.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $364.2 million.

Losers

  • IDEX Biometrics IDBA stock fell 13.9% to $6.46 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $87.2 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMSP stock fell 12.73% to $2.4.
  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock declined by 11.66% to $0.77. Trading volume for Mawson Infra Gr's stock is 870.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 569.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.8 million.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE shares declined by 9.6% to $2.45. As of 13:30 EST, Saverone 2014's stock is trading at a volume of 196.4K, which is 21.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • Nortech Systems NSYS stock fell 6.8% to $13.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.
  • Otonomo Technologies OTMO shares fell 6.75% to $0.8. The current volume of 246.5K shares is 70.9% of Otonomo Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

