11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Tuniu TOUR shares rose 6.0% to $1.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $152.1 million.
- Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares rose 6.03% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million.
- Volcon VLCN stock moved upwards by 5.73% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock rose 4.77% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
- VOXX International VOXX shares moved upwards by 4.6% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $179.5 million.
Losers
- Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares fell 6.2% to $26.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.4 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ stock fell 3.73% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock fell 3.61% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
- XpresSpa Group XSPA shares decreased by 3.19% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.
- Skechers USA SKX shares fell 3.16% to $35.95. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
- Qurate Retail QRTEB stock fell 3.01% to $5.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
