ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 19, 2022 8:07 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • Tuniu TOUR shares rose 6.0% to $1.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $152.1 million.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares rose 6.03% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million.
  • Volcon VLCN stock moved upwards by 5.73% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock rose 4.77% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
  • VOXX International VOXX shares moved upwards by 4.6% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $179.5 million.

Losers

  • Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares fell 6.2% to $26.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.4 million.
  • Boqii Holding BQ stock fell 3.73% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock fell 3.61% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
  • XpresSpa Group XSPA shares decreased by 3.19% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.
  • Skechers USA SKX shares fell 3.16% to $35.95. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
  • Qurate Retail QRTEB stock fell 3.01% to $5.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers