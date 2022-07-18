ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 5:48 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Applied Blockchain APLD stock increased by 34.0% to $1.42 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.5 million shares, which is 803.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $133.8 million.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR stock rose 7.6% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
  • BTCS BTCS shares rose 5.59% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock increased by 5.16% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.0 million.
  • SeaChange International SEAC shares increased by 5.01% to $0.63. SeaChange International's trading volume hit 84.8K shares by close, accounting for 5.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
  • Minim MINM shares rose 4.98% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

Losers

  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares declined by 7.9% to $1.05 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 307.2K shares come close, making up 3.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.8 million.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE stock fell 6.07% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $627.5 million.
  • Akerna KERN stock fell 5.18% to $0.16. This security traded at a volume of 1.4 million shares come close, making up 27.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
  • VerifyMe VRME shares fell 4.95% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock fell 4.55% to $2.1. Avaya Hldgs's trading volume hit 119.7K shares by close, accounting for 2.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $180.2 million.
  • Peraso PRSO stock fell 4.31% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

