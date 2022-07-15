12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

IDT IDT stock rose 6.2% to $26.68 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $700.1 million.

LiveOne LVO stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.3 million.

Audacy AUD stock moved upwards by 4.38% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $93.2 million.

AutoWeb AUTO stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Starry Group Holdings STRY stock increased by 2.75% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $495.6 million.

So-Young Intl SY stock increased by 2.71% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $96.7 million.

Losers

NextPlay Technologies NXTP shares decreased by 5.5% to $0.33 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Digital Media Solns DMS shares fell 4.88% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million.

36KR Holdings KRKR stock decreased by 4.35% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $44.6 million.

Cinemark Hldgs CNK shares fell 4.22% to $15.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

Bandwidth BAND stock fell 3.21% to $16.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.1 million.

Wejo Gr WEJO stock decreased by 3.06% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.2 million.

