12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 15, 2022 6:01 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • IDT IDT stock rose 6.2% to $26.68 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $700.1 million.
  • LiveOne LVO stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.3 million.
  • Audacy AUD stock moved upwards by 4.38% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $93.2 million.
  • AutoWeb AUTO stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY stock increased by 2.75% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $495.6 million.
  • So-Young Intl SY stock increased by 2.71% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $96.7 million.

Losers

  • NextPlay Technologies NXTP shares decreased by 5.5% to $0.33 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Digital Media Solns DMS shares fell 4.88% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million.
  • 36KR Holdings KRKR stock decreased by 4.35% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $44.6 million.
  • Cinemark Hldgs CNK shares fell 4.22% to $15.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Bandwidth BAND stock fell 3.21% to $16.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.1 million.
  • Wejo Gr WEJO stock decreased by 3.06% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

