ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 15, 2022 2:54 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX shares moved upwards by 36.6% to $0.3 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 7.7 million shares is 2805.8% of Nymox Pharmaceutical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
  • NexImmune NEXI stock moved upwards by 29.88% to $1.91. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 50.5 million shares, making up 25017.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.6 million.
  • Vigil Neuroscience VIGL shares increased by 18.33% to $5.33. The company's market cap stands at $150.5 million.
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT shares rose 17.42% to $9.57. The current volume of 555.1K shares is 453.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $325.8 million.
  • MSP Recovery MSPR stock rose 16.76% to $1.99. Trading volume for MSP Recovery's stock is 528.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 23.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM shares moved upwards by 15.15% to $9.27. Trading volume for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's stock is 4.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 310.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $467.1 million.

Losers

  • Codexis CDXS stock declined by 42.1% to $6.99 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 10.3 million, which is 1189.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $456.1 million.
  • First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock decreased by 19.88% to $0.16. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 15.3 million, which is 677.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • 10x Genomics TXG stock decreased by 18.88% to $35.12. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 6.0 million, which is 368.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
  • BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares decreased by 18.61% to $0.5. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 65.2% of BIMI Intl Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • ATI Physical Therapy ATIP shares decreased by 18.27% to $1.27. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 137.4% of ATI Physical Therapy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $263.7 million.
  • Evofem Biosciences EVFM shares declined by 15.69% to $0.9. As of 13:30 EST, Evofem Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 28.4 million, which is 93.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers