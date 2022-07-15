12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX shares moved upwards by 36.6% to $0.3 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 7.7 million shares is 2805.8% of Nymox Pharmaceutical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 36.6% to $0.3 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 7.7 million shares is 2805.8% of Nymox Pharmaceutical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million. NexImmune NEXI stock moved upwards by 29.88% to $1.91. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 50.5 million shares, making up 25017.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 29.88% to $1.91. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 50.5 million shares, making up 25017.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.6 million. Vigil Neuroscience VIGL shares increased by 18.33% to $5.33. The company's market cap stands at $150.5 million.

shares increased by 18.33% to $5.33. The company's market cap stands at $150.5 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT shares rose 17.42% to $9.57. The current volume of 555.1K shares is 453.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $325.8 million.

shares rose 17.42% to $9.57. The current volume of 555.1K shares is 453.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $325.8 million. MSP Recovery MSPR stock rose 16.76% to $1.99. Trading volume for MSP Recovery's stock is 528.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 23.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.

stock rose 16.76% to $1.99. Trading volume for MSP Recovery's stock is 528.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 23.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM shares moved upwards by 15.15% to $9.27. Trading volume for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's stock is 4.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 310.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $467.1 million.

Losers

Codexis CDXS stock declined by 42.1% to $6.99 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 10.3 million, which is 1189.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $456.1 million.

stock declined by 42.1% to $6.99 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 10.3 million, which is 1189.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $456.1 million. First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock decreased by 19.88% to $0.16. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 15.3 million, which is 677.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

stock decreased by 19.88% to $0.16. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 15.3 million, which is 677.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million. 10x Genomics TXG stock decreased by 18.88% to $35.12. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 6.0 million, which is 368.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.

stock decreased by 18.88% to $35.12. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 6.0 million, which is 368.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares decreased by 18.61% to $0.5. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 65.2% of BIMI Intl Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

shares decreased by 18.61% to $0.5. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 65.2% of BIMI Intl Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million. ATI Physical Therapy ATIP shares decreased by 18.27% to $1.27. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 137.4% of ATI Physical Therapy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $263.7 million.

shares decreased by 18.27% to $1.27. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 137.4% of ATI Physical Therapy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $263.7 million. Evofem Biosciences EVFM shares declined by 15.69% to $0.9. As of 13:30 EST, Evofem Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 28.4 million, which is 93.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.