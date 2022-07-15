ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 15, 2022 8:14 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • NexImmune NEXI shares moved upwards by 29.9% to $1.91 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.6 million.
  • Allogene Therapeutics ALLO shares moved upwards by 12.04% to $13.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • NuCana NCNA shares moved upwards by 10.28% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.5 million.
  • Statera BioPharma STAB shares rose 9.93% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
  • Virios Therapeutics VIRI stock moved upwards by 8.48% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million.
  • bluebird bio BLUE stock increased by 6.85% to $5.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.1 million.

Losers

  • First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares fell 24.9% to $0.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Codexis CDXS stock declined by 21.55% to $9.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $618.4 million.
  • 10x Genomics TXG shares fell 20.31% to $34.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
  • Lantern Pharma LTRN stock fell 9.71% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock fell 8.15% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
  • Trevena TRVN stock declined by 5.0% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $56.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

