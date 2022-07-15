12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

NexImmune NEXI shares moved upwards by 29.9% to $1.91 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 29.9% to $1.91 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.6 million. Allogene Therapeutics ALLO shares moved upwards by 12.04% to $13.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

shares moved upwards by 12.04% to $13.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. NuCana NCNA shares moved upwards by 10.28% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 10.28% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.5 million. Statera BioPharma STAB shares rose 9.93% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

shares rose 9.93% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million. Virios Therapeutics VIRI stock moved upwards by 8.48% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 8.48% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million. bluebird bio BLUE stock increased by 6.85% to $5.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.1 million.

Losers

First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares fell 24.9% to $0.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

shares fell 24.9% to $0.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million. Codexis CDXS stock declined by 21.55% to $9.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $618.4 million.

stock declined by 21.55% to $9.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $618.4 million. 10x Genomics TXG shares fell 20.31% to $34.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.

shares fell 20.31% to $34.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. Lantern Pharma LTRN stock fell 9.71% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million.

stock fell 9.71% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million. Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock fell 8.15% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

stock fell 8.15% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million. Trevena TRVN stock declined by 5.0% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $56.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.