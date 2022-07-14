12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Akerna KERN shares increased by 36.5% to $0.2 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Akerna's stock is 46.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1183.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.

shares rose 8.3% to $3.13. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 14.6 million, which is 3934.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. NextNav NN stock rose 7.43% to $2.6. The current volume of 523.5K shares is 51.9% of NextNav's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $251.0 million.

Losers

Frequency Electronics FEIM shares declined by 14.4% to $6.12 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares decreased by 10.73% to $3.33. Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares decreased by 10.05% to $1.88. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.0 million, which is 68.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $161.3 million.

stock declined by 9.96% to $18.18. The current volume of 59.3K shares is 18.6% of 908 Devices's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $570.9 million. Charge Enterprises CRGE shares declined by 9.95% to $3.35. Charge Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 491.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 31.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $646.8 million.

