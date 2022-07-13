ñol

Why Zoom Shares Are Diving Lower Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 13, 2022 2:07 PM | 1 min read
Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM shares are trading lower by 5.7% to $101.87 Wednesday afternoon after CPI data showed worse-than-expected June inflation.

A rise in inflation has caused concerns of a potential recession and more aggressive Federal Reserve policy. Zoom, which sells communications services to enterprises, may suffer in a recessionary environment.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported today that the all items index increased 9.1% for the 12 months ending June, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending November 1981. Also, the energy index rose 41.6% over the last year, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending April 1980.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Zoom has a 52-week high of $404.35 and a 52-week low of $79.03.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

