This Advertising Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Bitcoin, Ethereum, Starbucks, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney And Amazon

Trade Desk Inc TTD is known for helping businesses optimize their digital advertising, and over the past 5 years, has also helped investors achieve eye-popping returns.
Since July 2017, The Trade Desk stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, Starbucks Corporation SBUX, Ford Motor Company F, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Apple Inc AAPL, Walt Disney Co DIS and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
The Trade Desk operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social.
The Trade Desk also provides data and other value-added services, as well as platform features. The Trade Desk was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.
Here's how the returns break down from July 2017 to present:
- Ford is down from $11.68 to $11.52 for a return of -1.41%
- Bitcoin is up from $2,825.27 to $19,831.30 for a return of 601.93%
- Ethereum is up from $230.69 to $1,071.41 for a return of 364.44%
- Starbucks is up from $58.76 to $78.06 for a return of 32.85%
- Microsoft is up from $72.78 to $256.25 for a return of 252.09%
- Apple is up from $37.26 to $146.61 for a return of 293.48%
- Disney is down from $105.09 to $94.29 for a return of -10.28%
- Amazon is up from $50.09 to $109.95 for a return of 119.50%
- And finally, The Trade Desk is up from $5.10 to $43.59 for a return of 754.71%
