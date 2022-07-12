ñol

This Advertising Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Bitcoin, Ethereum, Starbucks, Ford, Microsoft, Apple, Disney And Amazon

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 12, 2022 10:28 AM | 2 min read

Trade Desk Inc TTD is known for helping businesses optimize their digital advertising, and over the past 5 years, has also helped investors achieve eye-popping returns.

Since July 2017, The Trade Desk stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, Starbucks Corporation SBUXFord Motor Company FMicrosoft Corporation MSFT, Apple Inc AAPL, Walt Disney Co DIS and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.

The Trade Desk operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social.

The Trade Desk also provides data and other value-added services, as well as platform features. The Trade Desk was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

See Also: What's Going On With The Trade Desk Stock Today

Here's how the returns break down from July 2017 to present: 

  • Ford is down from $11.68 to $11.52 for a return of -1.41%
  • Bitcoin is up from $2,825.27 to $19,831.30 for a return of 601.93%
  • Ethereum is up from $230.69 to $1,071.41 for a return of 364.44%
  • Starbucks is up from $58.76 to $78.06 for a return of 32.85%
  • Microsoft is up from $72.78 to $256.25 for a return of 252.09%
  • Apple is up from $37.26 to $146.61 for a return of 293.48%
  • Disney is down from $105.09 to $94.29 for a return of -10.28%
  • Amazon is up from $50.09 to $109.95 for a return of 119.50%
  • And finally, The Trade Desk is up from $5.10 to $43.59 for a return of 754.71%

