12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Boxed BOXD stock increased by 15.3% to $1.88 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $129.5 million.

Stitch Fix SFIX shares moved upwards by 8.17% to $5.56. The company's market cap stands at $601.4 million.

AYRO AYRO stock rose 6.44% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.

Boyd Gaming BYD shares rose 6.16% to $53.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.

Party City Holdco PRTY shares increased by 5.26% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $157.4 million.

Meten Holding Gr METX shares moved upwards by 5.04% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

Losers

Oriental Culture Holding OCG shares decreased by 6.9% to $2.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 million.

Regis RGS shares declined by 5.27% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 million.

Weber WEBR stock decreased by 5.19% to $7.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.8 million.

Nerdy NRDY stock fell 4.61% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $208.4 million.

Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares fell 4.18% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 million.

Amesite AMST shares fell 4.09% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

