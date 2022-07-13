ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 13, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Boxed BOXD stock increased by 15.3% to $1.88 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $129.5 million.
  • Stitch Fix SFIX shares moved upwards by 8.17% to $5.56. The company's market cap stands at $601.4 million.
  • AYRO AYRO stock rose 6.44% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.
  • Boyd Gaming BYD shares rose 6.16% to $53.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
  • Party City Holdco PRTY shares increased by 5.26% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $157.4 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr METX shares moved upwards by 5.04% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

Losers

  • Oriental Culture Holding OCG shares decreased by 6.9% to $2.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 million.
  • Regis RGS shares declined by 5.27% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 million.
  • Weber WEBR stock decreased by 5.19% to $7.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.8 million.
  • Nerdy NRDY stock fell 4.61% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $208.4 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares fell 4.18% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 million.
  • Amesite AMST shares fell 4.09% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers