12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Sharps Compliance SMED stock increased by 193.5% to $8.37 during Tuesday's regular session. Sharps Compliance's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1500.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.5 million.

Losers

Iterum Therapeutics ITRM stock declined by 15.4% to $0.28 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 9.4 million shares is 255.1% of Iterum Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $52.2 million.

shares declined by 11.9% to $0.22. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares, making up 129.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million. Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock fell 11.88% to $0.42. The current volume of 525.1K shares is 61.4% of Windtree Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.

