12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 2:27 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Sharps Compliance SMED stock increased by 193.5% to $8.37 during Tuesday's regular session. Sharps Compliance's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1500.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.5 million.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM shares increased by 22.81% to $5.76. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 142.0% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $290.2 million.
  • Alpha Teknova TKNO shares increased by 20.78% to $9.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.4 million.
  • Hillstream BioPharma HILS shares moved upwards by 17.47% to $1.19. As of 13:30 EST, Hillstream BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 771.7K, which is 60.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
  • NuCana NCNA stock rose 16.12% to $0.93. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 573.2K, which is 367.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX stock rose 15.1% to $5.14. As of 13:30 EST, Aldeyra Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 290.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $299.9 million.

Losers

  • Iterum Therapeutics ITRM stock declined by 15.4% to $0.28 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 9.4 million shares is 255.1% of Iterum Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $52.2 million.
  • Assertio Holdings ASRT shares fell 13.59% to $2.8. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 126.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.2 million.
  • Biotricity BTCY shares decreased by 12.76% to $1.3. Trading volume for Biotricity's stock is 71.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 62.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.8 million.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock declined by 12.07% to $0.46. Trading volume for Quoin Pharmaceuticals's stock is 349.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 12.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
  • Enveric Biosciences ENVB shares declined by 11.9% to $0.22. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares, making up 129.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock fell 11.88% to $0.42. The current volume of 525.1K shares is 61.4% of Windtree Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

