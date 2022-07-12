12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares rose 10.6% to $1.98 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Eos Energy Enterprises's stock is 2.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 61.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.8 million.

American Airlines Group AAL shares increased by 10.27% to $14.81. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 56.4 million shares, making up 155.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 billion.

Yellow YELL stock moved upwards by 10.06% to $3.61. The current volume of 535.6K shares is 41.8% of Yellow's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $185.9 million.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX stock increased by 9.48% to $3.0. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 61.7K, which is 13.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $153.4 million.

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares moved upwards by 8.91% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.

Boeing BA shares increased by 8.05% to $148.02. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 12.1 million, which is 115.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.5 billion.

Losers

SKYX Platforms SKYX shares decreased by 21.1% to $2.25 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 377.2K shares is 257.6% of SKYX Platforms's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.6 million.

Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock fell 17.59% to $0.45. Trading volume for Gaucho Group Holdings's stock is 3.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1733.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares declined by 13.38% to $4.47. The current volume of 241.1K shares is 18.2% of Swvl Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $531.4 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMS stock declined by 11.76% to $0.19. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 154.4% of ComSovereign Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

Fast Radius FSRD shares fell 9.1% to $0.66. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 197.5K shares, making up 28.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.0 million.

Terran Orbital LLAP shares decreased by 8.99% to $4.66. The current volume of 206.5K shares is 21.3% of Terran Orbital's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $641.9 million.

