12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 8:09 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Histogen HSTO shares increased by 79.0% to $5.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
  • Akanda AKAN stock rose 52.96% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
  • Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS shares moved upwards by 13.22% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $65.6 million.
  • Annexon ANNX shares increased by 12.53% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.6 million.
  • First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock rose 11.9% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX stock increased by 11.85% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.5 million.

Losers

  • Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC stock fell 11.4% to $5.04 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.8 million.
  • Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock fell 10.43% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock fell 9.49% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.
  • Organovo Holdings ONVO shares fell 8.89% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock declined by 8.56% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
  • Aditxt ADTX stock decreased by 8.28% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

