12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- HyreCar HYRE stock increased by 9.2% to $0.83 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
- Applied UV AUVI shares rose 8.48% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million.
- Blink Charging BLNK stock moved upwards by 5.73% to $17.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $764.2 million.
- Planet Labs PL shares increased by 4.85% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Team TISI shares moved upwards by 4.63% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
- Xos XOS shares rose 4.2% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.0 million.
Losers
- Blade Air Mobility BLDE shares declined by 9.5% to $4.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $292.4 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares declined by 7.26% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
- ComSovereign Holding COMS stock fell 6.21% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.
- ShiftPixy PIXY stock declined by 4.19% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
- Fast Radius FSRD shares fell 4.08% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million.
- Velo3D VLD shares declined by 3.94% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers