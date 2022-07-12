12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

HyreCar HYRE stock increased by 9.2% to $0.83 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.

Applied UV AUVI shares rose 8.48% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million.

Blink Charging BLNK stock moved upwards by 5.73% to $17.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $764.2 million.

Planet Labs PL shares increased by 4.85% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Team TISI shares moved upwards by 4.63% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.

Xos XOS shares rose 4.2% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.0 million.

Losers

Blade Air Mobility BLDE shares declined by 9.5% to $4.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $292.4 million.

Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares declined by 7.26% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMS stock fell 6.21% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.

ShiftPixy PIXY stock declined by 4.19% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

Fast Radius FSRD shares fell 4.08% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million.

Velo3D VLD shares declined by 3.94% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.3 million.

