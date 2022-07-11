12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Pliant Therapeutics PLRX stock moved upwards by 104.5% to $18.16 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 59.3 million shares, making up 20293.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $656.7 million.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical LJPC stock rose 81.12% to $6.14. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.6 million shares, making up 7878.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.9 million.

Iterum Therapeutics ITRM stock increased by 71.62% to $0.41. As of 13:30 EST, Iterum Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 131.3 million, which is 11264.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.5 million.

Genfit GNFT stock increased by 18.44% to $4.06. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.1K shares, making up 534.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.3 million.

Hillstream BioPharma HILS stock moved upwards by 17.48% to $1.01. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 87.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.

Cidara Therapeutics CDTX stock increased by 14.92% to $0.77. As of 13:30 EST, Cidara Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 805.1K, which is 260.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.1 million.

Losers

Aditxt ADTX shares decreased by 17.4% to $0.2 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 17.1 million, which is 340.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

Berkeley Lights BLI stock decreased by 15.95% to $4.83. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 852.2K shares, making up 84.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.2 million.

First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares decreased by 15.62% to $0.21. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 6.3 million, which is 534.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

Burning Rock Biotech BNR stock fell 14.45% to $3.08. The current volume of 861.0K shares is 107.0% of Burning Rock Biotech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.9 million.

Cardiff Oncology CRDF shares fell 13.93% to $2.72. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 720.2K, which is 68.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.7 million.

Freeline Therapeutics FRLN shares decreased by 13.64% to $0.95. As of 13:30 EST, Freeline Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 357.3K, which is 284.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

