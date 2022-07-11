ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 11, 2022 2:37 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Pliant Therapeutics PLRX stock moved upwards by 104.5% to $18.16 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 59.3 million shares, making up 20293.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $656.7 million.
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical LJPC stock rose 81.12% to $6.14. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.6 million shares, making up 7878.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.9 million.
  • Iterum Therapeutics ITRM stock increased by 71.62% to $0.41. As of 13:30 EST, Iterum Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 131.3 million, which is 11264.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.5 million.
  • Genfit GNFT stock increased by 18.44% to $4.06. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.1K shares, making up 534.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.3 million.
  • Hillstream BioPharma HILS stock moved upwards by 17.48% to $1.01. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 87.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
  • Cidara Therapeutics CDTX stock increased by 14.92% to $0.77. As of 13:30 EST, Cidara Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 805.1K, which is 260.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.1 million.

Losers

  • Aditxt ADTX shares decreased by 17.4% to $0.2 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 17.1 million, which is 340.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • Berkeley Lights BLI stock decreased by 15.95% to $4.83. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 852.2K shares, making up 84.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.2 million.
  • First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares decreased by 15.62% to $0.21. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 6.3 million, which is 534.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Burning Rock Biotech BNR stock fell 14.45% to $3.08. The current volume of 861.0K shares is 107.0% of Burning Rock Biotech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.9 million.
  • Cardiff Oncology CRDF shares fell 13.93% to $2.72. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 720.2K, which is 68.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.7 million.
  • Freeline Therapeutics FRLN shares decreased by 13.64% to $0.95. As of 13:30 EST, Freeline Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 357.3K, which is 284.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers