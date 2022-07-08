ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 8, 2022 5:57 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Energy Focus EFOI stock rose 6.0% to $1.06 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
  • HyreCar HYRE shares rose 4.99% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares increased by 4.45% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.2 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock moved upwards by 4.26% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock increased by 3.76% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.
  • Spire Global SPIR shares moved upwards by 2.36% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $181.8 million.

Losers

  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares fell 11.9% to $5.99 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $712.1 million.
  • OceanPal OP stock decreased by 5.16% to $0.46. OceanPal's trading volume hit 62.8K shares by close, accounting for 7.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
  • CBAK Energy Tech CBAT shares declined by 4.21% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.4 million.
  • View VIEW shares decreased by 3.34% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $381.4 million.
  • Planet Labs PL shares declined by 3.31% to $4.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Applied UV AUVI shares declined by 2.95% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

