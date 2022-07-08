11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Hollysys Automation Tech HOLI stock increased by 7.7% to $16.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Cemtrex CETX stock increased by 6.0% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- Boxlight BOXL stock increased by 5.95% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares increased by 5.14% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $224.5 million.
- Taoping TAOP shares increased by 3.8% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
Losers
- Iris Energy IREN shares decreased by 8.2% to $3.34 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $183.7 million.
- Atlassian Corporation TEAM stock fell 6.45% to $200.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.6 billion.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO shares fell 4.9% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $532.4 million.
- Quanergy Systems QNGY stock declined by 4.83% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 million.
- Applied Blockchain APLD shares decreased by 4.55% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $98.9 million.
- Affirm Holdings AFRM stock declined by 4.45% to $22.56. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion.
