9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Soluna Holdings SLNH stock increased by 18.3% to $4.72 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 73.2K, which is 91.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.2 million.

Marathon Digital Holdings MARA stock increased by 15.22% to $6.51. As of 13:30 EST, Marathon Digital Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 11.4 million, which is 97.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $692.0 million.

Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares increased by 14.41% to $2.46. The current volume of 5.7 million shares is 138.3% of Avaya Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $211.1 million.

JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS stock rose 14.21% to $74.87. Trading volume for JinkoSolar Holding Co's stock is 2.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 212.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.

Daqo New Energy DQ shares increased by 14.14% to $76.48. As of 13:30 EST, Daqo New Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 155.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.

CI&T CINT stock moved upwards by 13.53% to $11.07. Trading volume for CI&T's stock is 75.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 87.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Losers

Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock decreased by 11.7% to $0.51 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Mercurity Fintech Holding's stock is 53.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 185.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMSP shares fell 9.79% to $4.24.

Charge Enterprises CRGE stock declined by 7.06% to $4.61. Charge Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 394.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 26.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $890.0 million.

