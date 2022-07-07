ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 7, 2022 1:57 PM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Soluna Holdings SLNH stock increased by 18.3% to $4.72 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 73.2K, which is 91.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.2 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings MARA stock increased by 15.22% to $6.51. As of 13:30 EST, Marathon Digital Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 11.4 million, which is 97.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $692.0 million.
  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares increased by 14.41% to $2.46. The current volume of 5.7 million shares is 138.3% of Avaya Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $211.1 million.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS stock rose 14.21% to $74.87. Trading volume for JinkoSolar Holding Co's stock is 2.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 212.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
  • Daqo New Energy DQ shares increased by 14.14% to $76.48. As of 13:30 EST, Daqo New Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 155.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.
  • CI&T CINT stock moved upwards by 13.53% to $11.07. Trading volume for CI&T's stock is 75.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 87.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Losers

  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock decreased by 11.7% to $0.51 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Mercurity Fintech Holding's stock is 53.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 185.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMSP shares fell 9.79% to $4.24.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE stock declined by 7.06% to $4.61. Charge Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 394.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 26.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $890.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers