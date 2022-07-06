12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

XpresSpa Group XSPA shares rose 8.6% to $0.76 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.4 million.

GameStop GME shares rose 8.14% to $127.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 681.4K, accounting for 20.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion.

Kirkland's KIRK stock increased by 7.88% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock moved upwards by 6.71% to $4.77. At the close, Bed Bath & Beyond's trading volume reached 1.5 million shares. This is 22.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $381.3 million.

Molecular Data MKD shares moved upwards by 6.05% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

iPower IPW stock increased by 5.55% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.

Losers

Amesite AMST stock fell 10.8% to $0.42 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.

Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares decreased by 9.58% to $0.24. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.0 million shares, which is 151.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 million.

Future FinTech Gr FTFT stock declined by 3.89% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.

ATA Creativity Glb AACG stock declined by 3.64% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.

Cazoo Gr CZOO stock fell 3.42% to $0.74. Cazoo Gr's trading volume hit 370.1K shares by close, accounting for 16.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $563.1 million.

Shift Technologies SFT stock decreased by 3.03% to $0.91. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 63.3K shares, which is 2.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.