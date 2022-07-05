12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

shares rose 3.45% to $0.2. At the close, Digital Brands Group's trading volume reached 91.0K shares. This is 2.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million. Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares moved upwards by 3.45% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million.

Losers

Faraday Future FFIE stock fell 3.98% to $5.07. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 990.0K shares, which is 28.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.