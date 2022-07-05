ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 5, 2022 5:35 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Meta Data AIU stock increased by 6.9% to $1.39 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.
  • Gogoro GGR stock increased by 4.88% to $7.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO shares rose 4.71% to $0.76. This security traded at a volume of 785.0K shares come close, making up 37.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $578.2 million.
  • Cricut CRCT stock increased by 4.61% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares rose 3.45% to $0.2. At the close, Digital Brands Group's trading volume reached 91.0K shares. This is 2.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
  • Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares moved upwards by 3.45% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million.

Losers

  • Sonder Holdings SOND shares declined by 5.6% to $1.02 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $221.6 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares declined by 4.77% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
  • Floor & Decor Hldgs FND shares fell 4.73% to $68.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion.
  • NVR NVR stock fell 4.58% to $4168.91. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 billion.
  • Tuniu TOUR stock declined by 4.04% to $1.19. Trading volume for this security closed at 880.5K, accounting for 41.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $147.1 million.
  • Faraday Future FFIE stock fell 3.98% to $5.07. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 990.0K shares, which is 28.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers