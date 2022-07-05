ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 5, 2022 5:35 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock moved upwards by 12.4% to $13.92 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.0 million.
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co SSD shares increased by 7.0% to $110.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
  • View VIEW shares rose 6.74% to $1.74. At the close, View's trading volume reached 115.3K shares. This is 4.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $381.4 million.
  • Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX shares rose 6.35% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $71.4 million.
  • Polar Power POLA shares rose 5.66% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG stock increased by 4.99% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Fast Radius FSRD shares declined by 5.7% to $0.66 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 446.6K shares come close, making up 70.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.
  • Hyzon Motors HYZN stock declined by 4.75% to $3.01. Hyzon Motors's trading volume hit 80.4K shares by close, accounting for 3.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $746.1 million.
  • Spire Global SPIR shares declined by 4.66% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.0 million.
  • Sarcos Technology STRC shares fell 4.53% to $2.74. At the close, Sarcos Technology's trading volume reached 81.9K shares. This is 17.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $421.5 million.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP shares fell 4.52% to $4.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $581.8 million.
  • Team TISI shares decreased by 4.11% to $0.74. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 82.4K shares, which is 7.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

