12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock moved upwards by 12.4% to $13.92 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.0 million.

Simpson Manufacturing Co SSD shares increased by 7.0% to $110.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.

View VIEW shares rose 6.74% to $1.74. At the close, View's trading volume reached 115.3K shares. This is 4.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $381.4 million.

Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX shares rose 6.35% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $71.4 million.

Polar Power POLA shares rose 5.66% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.

shares rose 5.66% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million. Performance Shipping PSHG stock increased by 4.99% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Fast Radius FSRD shares declined by 5.7% to $0.66 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 446.6K shares come close, making up 70.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.

Hyzon Motors HYZN stock declined by 4.75% to $3.01. Hyzon Motors's trading volume hit 80.4K shares by close, accounting for 3.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $746.1 million.

Spire Global SPIR shares declined by 4.66% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.0 million.

Sarcos Technology STRC shares fell 4.53% to $2.74. At the close, Sarcos Technology's trading volume reached 81.9K shares. This is 17.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $421.5 million.

Terran Orbital LLAP shares fell 4.52% to $4.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $581.8 million.

shares fell 4.52% to $4.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $581.8 million. Team TISI shares decreased by 4.11% to $0.74. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 82.4K shares, which is 7.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.