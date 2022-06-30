ñol

çais
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 30, 2022 5:42 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Phoenix Motor PEV shares increased by 6.8% to $5.06 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $99.1 million.
  • Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares increased by 6.1% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO shares moved upwards by 5.55% to $0.76. Cazoo Gr's trading volume hit 3.3 million shares by close, accounting for 185.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $578.2 million.
  • D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock increased by 4.99% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $208.1 million.
  • Cango CANG shares moved upwards by 4.88% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $327.4 million.
  • Youdao DAO stock rose 4.87% to $5.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $650.0 million.

Losers

  • Sonder Holdings SOND stock decreased by 9.6% to $0.94 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $204.3 million.
  • Remark Hldgs MARK stock fell 6.92% to $0.41. Remark Hldgs's trading volume hit 10.6 million shares by close, accounting for 906.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 million.
  • Regis RGS stock decreased by 6.49% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million.
  • Vivint Smart Home VVNT shares decreased by 4.89% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $703.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

