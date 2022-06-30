ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 30, 2022 8:17 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • Color Star Technology CSCW stock increased by 16.5% to $0.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.
  • Taoping TAOP shares moved upwards by 7.61% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares increased by 6.2% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
  • Intellicheck IDN shares moved upwards by 5.61% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.

Losers

  • Akerna KERN shares fell 38.7% to $0.18 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
  • SMART Glb Hldgs SGH stock declined by 13.12% to $17.62. The company's market cap stands at $876.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MicroStrategy MSTR shares decreased by 7.62% to $166.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • NextNav NN stock declined by 7.0% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $179.6 million.
  • Wrap Technologies WRAP shares decreased by 6.81% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.9 million.
  • SAP SAP shares decreased by 5.71% to $88.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers