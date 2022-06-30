10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Color Star Technology CSCW stock increased by 16.5% to $0.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.

Taoping TAOP shares moved upwards by 7.61% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.

American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares increased by 6.2% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.

Intellicheck IDN shares moved upwards by 5.61% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.

Losers

Akerna KERN shares fell 38.7% to $0.18 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

SMART Glb Hldgs SGH stock declined by 13.12% to $17.62. The company's market cap stands at $876.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

MicroStrategy MSTR shares decreased by 7.62% to $166.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

NextNav NN stock declined by 7.0% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $179.6 million.

Wrap Technologies WRAP shares decreased by 6.81% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.9 million.

