9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

AeroClean Technologies AERC shares increased by 7.0% to $15.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $215.1 million.

Energy Focus EFOI stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co YMM shares rose 6.94% to $9.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 billion.

Sun Country Airlines SNCY shares rose 6.46% to $18.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares rose 6.03% to $3.69. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Bird Glb BRDS stock increased by 5.08% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $136.5 million.

Losers

AeroVironment AVAV stock decreased by 11.9% to $72.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

SOS SOS stock declined by 6.24% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.0 million.

Array Technologies ARRY stock fell 5.38% to $11.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.