ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 29, 2022 8:09 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • AeroClean Technologies AERC shares increased by 7.0% to $15.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $215.1 million.
  • Energy Focus EFOI stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co YMM shares rose 6.94% to $9.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 billion.
  • Sun Country Airlines SNCY shares rose 6.46% to $18.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares rose 6.03% to $3.69. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Bird Glb BRDS stock increased by 5.08% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $136.5 million.

Losers

  • AeroVironment AVAV stock decreased by 11.9% to $72.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SOS SOS stock declined by 6.24% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.0 million.
  • Array Technologies ARRY stock fell 5.38% to $11.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers