12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Zendesk ZEN stock rose 28.6% to $74.53 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 33.7 million shares, making up 1341.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 billion.

Wrap Technologies WRAP stock moved upwards by 26.2% to $2.36. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.1 million shares, making up 13130.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.6 million.

NOVONIX NVX stock moved upwards by 22.31% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $898.9 million.

WiSA Technologies WISA shares rose 17.34% to $0.71. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 183.7K, which is 164.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.

SilverSun Technologies SSNT stock increased by 16.6% to $2.95. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 1885.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

Digital Ally DGLY stock increased by 13.82% to $0.96. The current volume of 5.5 million shares is 1582.3% of Digital Ally's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.3 million.

Losers

CalAmp CAMP shares declined by 30.4% to $5.0 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 520.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Meta Materials MMAT stock declined by 27.3% to $1.39. As of 13:30 EST, Meta Materials's stock is trading at a volume of 6.2 million, which is 145.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.5 million.

Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares declined by 25.0% to $2.82. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 13.6 million, which is 433.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.0 million.

Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock declined by 16.27% to $1.03. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.3 million, which is 62.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.3 million.

Exela Technologies XELA stock declined by 9.03% to $0.15. The current volume of 82.8 million shares is 161.9% of Exela Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $67.2 million.

AudioEye AEYE shares declined by 6.94% to $6.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.4 million.

