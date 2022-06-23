10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Terran Orbital LLAP stock increased by 13.34% to $6.03. As of 13:30 EST, Terran Orbital's stock is trading at a volume of 700.5K, which is 65.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $827.8 million.

Losers

Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares decreased by 19.1% to $2.62 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 11.1 million shares is 127.9% of Advent Technologies Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $135.2 million.

Titan Intl TWI stock decreased by 17.88% to $14.62. The current volume of 864.6K shares is 152.7% of Titan Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $915.9 million.

China Index Holdings CIH stock declined by 10.67% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.

stock declined by 10.67% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million. Boise Cascade BCC stock decreased by 10.67% to $55.76. The current volume of 423.4K shares is 108.2% of Boise Cascade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.