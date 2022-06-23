ñol

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 23, 2022 3:02 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Sentage Holdings SNTG shares moved upwards by 15.3% to $0.67 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Sentage Holdings's stock is 163.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 99.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP stock increased by 13.34% to $6.03. As of 13:30 EST, Terran Orbital's stock is trading at a volume of 700.5K, which is 65.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $827.8 million.
  • Heliogen HLGN stock rose 12.73% to $3.54. As of 13:30 EST, Heliogen's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 199.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $669.5 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock increased by 10.86% to $0.82. Trading volume for American Rebel Holdings's stock is 101.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 26.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

Losers

  • Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares decreased by 19.1% to $2.62 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 11.1 million shares is 127.9% of Advent Technologies Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $135.2 million.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC shares decreased by 18.05% to $12.14. AeroClean Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 19.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $168.4 million.
  • Titan Intl TWI stock decreased by 17.88% to $14.62. The current volume of 864.6K shares is 152.7% of Titan Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $915.9 million.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions STAF shares decreased by 17.25% to $0.64. As of 13:30 EST, Staffing 360 Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 656.7K, which is 390.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
  • China Index Holdings CIH stock declined by 10.67% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.
  • Boise Cascade BCC stock decreased by 10.67% to $55.76. The current volume of 423.4K shares is 108.2% of Boise Cascade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

