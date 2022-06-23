ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 23, 2022 3:02 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • F-star Therapeutics FSTX stock rose 54.6% to $6.16 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, F-star Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 6.7 million, which is 4846.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $132.6 million.
  • Rain Therapeutics RAIN shares increased by 30.11% to $3.37. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.9 million, which is 5286.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.4 million.
  • 9 Meters Biopharma NMTR stock increased by 23.51% to $0.33. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 8.2 million, which is 432.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.7 million.
  • BioSig Technologies BSGM stock increased by 20.42% to $1.06. BioSig Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 465.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.
  • MSP Recovery MSPR shares increased by 20.1% to $2.27. As of 13:30 EST, MSP Recovery's stock is trading at a volume of 13.3 million, which is 634.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million.
  • Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock increased by 18.29% to $0.3. Trading volume for Kintara Therapeutics's stock is 6.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 157.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

Losers

  • Applied Therapeutics APLT shares declined by 27.1% to $0.78 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Applied Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 784.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
  • Vaccitech VACC stock fell 15.3% to $5.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.6 million.
  • Genenta Science GNTA stock declined by 13.38% to $6.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.2 million.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV shares decreased by 12.2% to $0.65. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 81.6K, which is 5.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
  • Omeros OMER stock declined by 11.19% to $2.62. As of 13:30 EST, Omeros's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 130.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.3 million.
  • bluebird bio BLUE stock decreased by 11.19% to $3.96. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 7.7 million, which is 143.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $283.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

