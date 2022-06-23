12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Akerna KERN stock increased by 17.3% to $0.38 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 356.8K shares, making up 45.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMSP shares moved upwards by 16.55% to $5.42.

UserTesting USER shares rose 15.08% to $5.34. As of 13:30 EST, UserTesting's stock is trading at a volume of 279.5K, which is 63.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $762.8 million.

Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares increased by 13.22% to $2.52. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 191.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $325.7 million.

Braze BRZE stock increased by 11.25% to $35.88. Braze's stock is trading at a volume of 698.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 78.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

Bonso Electronics Intl BNSO shares increased by 11.23% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.

Losers

BIT Mining BTCM shares declined by 38.7% to $0.73 during Thursday's regular session. BIT Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1073.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million.

Actelis Networks ASNS shares fell 20.11% to $1.51. Actelis Networks's stock is trading at a volume of 173.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 43.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Exela Technologies XELA shares decreased by 15.45% to $0.16. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 133.6 million, which is 272.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million.

Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock fell 11.45% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.

Iris Energy IREN stock decreased by 9.82% to $2.94. As of 13:30 EST, Iris Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 393.9K, which is 172.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.7 million.

Taoping TAOP stock fell 9.41% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.

