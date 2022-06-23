ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 23, 2022 3:03 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Akerna KERN stock increased by 17.3% to $0.38 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 356.8K shares, making up 45.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMSP shares moved upwards by 16.55% to $5.42.
  • UserTesting USER shares rose 15.08% to $5.34. As of 13:30 EST, UserTesting's stock is trading at a volume of 279.5K, which is 63.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $762.8 million.
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares increased by 13.22% to $2.52. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 191.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $325.7 million.
  • Braze BRZE stock increased by 11.25% to $35.88. Braze's stock is trading at a volume of 698.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 78.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • Bonso Electronics Intl BNSO shares increased by 11.23% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.

Losers

  • BIT Mining BTCM shares declined by 38.7% to $0.73 during Thursday's regular session. BIT Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1073.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million.
  • Actelis Networks ASNS shares fell 20.11% to $1.51. Actelis Networks's stock is trading at a volume of 173.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 43.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Exela Technologies XELA shares decreased by 15.45% to $0.16. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 133.6 million, which is 272.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.8 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock fell 11.45% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
  • Iris Energy IREN stock decreased by 9.82% to $2.94. As of 13:30 EST, Iris Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 393.9K, which is 172.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.7 million.
  • Taoping TAOP stock fell 9.41% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers