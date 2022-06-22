11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Vivakor VIVK shares moved upwards by 21.4% to $2.55 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 70.2% of Vivakor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million.

China Index Holdings CIH shares moved upwards by 12.38% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $72.1 million.

Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock increased by 10.16% to $3.36. As of 13:30 EST, Virgin Orbit Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 446.2K, which is 133.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

Sidus Space SIDU shares declined by 20.7% to $4.31 during Wednesday's regular session. Sidus Space's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 65.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.7 million.

AeroClean Technologies AERC stock declined by 16.36% to $14.01. The current volume of 3.1 million shares is 40.2% of AeroClean Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $194.4 million.

ADS-TEC Energy ADSE shares fell 12.63% to $5.19. The company's market cap stands at $253.3 million.

Star Bulk Carriers SBLK shares fell 10.31% to $24.19. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares, making up 178.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.

