ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 1:43 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Vivakor VIVK shares moved upwards by 21.4% to $2.55 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 70.2% of Vivakor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million.
  • Ideanomics IDEX stock moved upwards by 12.88% to $0.77. Ideanomics's stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 113.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $384.1 million.
  • China Index Holdings CIH shares moved upwards by 12.38% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $72.1 million.
  • TuSimple Hldgs TSP shares moved upwards by 11.95% to $8.2. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 101.7% of TuSimple Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock increased by 10.16% to $3.36. As of 13:30 EST, Virgin Orbit Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 446.2K, which is 133.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • Sidus Space SIDU shares declined by 20.7% to $4.31 during Wednesday's regular session. Sidus Space's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 65.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.7 million.
  • SOS SOS shares decreased by 20.25% to $0.24. As of 13:30 EST, SOS's stock is trading at a volume of 27.4 million, which is 238.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.2 million.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC stock declined by 16.36% to $14.01. The current volume of 3.1 million shares is 40.2% of AeroClean Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $194.4 million.
  • CEA Industries CEAD shares fell 14.9% to $1.2. CEA Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 179.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
  • ADS-TEC Energy ADSE shares fell 12.63% to $5.19. The company's market cap stands at $253.3 million.
  • Star Bulk Carriers SBLK shares fell 10.31% to $24.19. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares, making up 178.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers