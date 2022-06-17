11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Yellow YELL stock moved upwards by 9.5% to $3.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $159.7 million.

Losers

Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares declined by 11.3% to $3.54 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.7 million.

Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock fell 2.19% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $897.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.