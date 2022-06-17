ñol

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 17, 2022 8:12 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Yellow YELL stock moved upwards by 9.5% to $3.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $159.7 million.
  • Sentage Holdings SNTG stock increased by 8.22% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
  • Bird Glb BRDS shares rose 7.61% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.3 million.
  • Byrna Technologies BYRN shares increased by 7.09% to $8.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.0 million.
  • EHang Holdings EH stock moved upwards by 6.86% to $9.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $544.2 million.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co YMM stock increased by 6.07% to $8.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion.

Losers

  • Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares declined by 11.3% to $3.54 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.7 million.
  • Sidus Space SIDU shares decreased by 7.21% to $7.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.4 million.
  • Energous WATT shares fell 4.29% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.6 million.
  • Vivakor VIVK shares declined by 4.02% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock fell 2.19% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $897.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

